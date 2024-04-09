PMLA case against Chhattisgarh IAS officer, son quashed

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday quashed the money laundering case against former IAS officer Anil Tuteja and his son Yash Tuteja in the alleged Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, saying there were no proceeds of crime.

A two-judge bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan quashed the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), after noting that since no ex-facie scheduled offence (main offence) exists against the accused, no offence was made out by the probe agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It pronounced the order after hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by six accused, including IAS officer Tuteja, his son and some other personnel. Monday’s court order has come as a major blow to the ED, which failed to gather evidence against the accused.

“As there is no scheduled offence, there cannot be any proceeds of crime as defined under clause 2(u) of the PMLA. If there is no proceeds of crime, the offence under PMLA is not made out,” the bench of the top court said in its order.