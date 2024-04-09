Polygamy, child marriage not poll issues in Assam: CM Himanta Sarma

TITABOR: Terming polygamy, child marriage and other subjects related to 'Miya' community as non-issues in Lok Sabha elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that he was raising these problems as he wants social transformation of the minorities and not their votes.

In an interview with PTI at Titabor in Jorhat, Sarma also said that there will be "contest" in three out of 14 Lok Sabha seats where the BJP-led NDA is fighting in Assam, while it will be a clean sweep for the saffron party in the remaining 11 seats of the state.

"I always say that getting votes is a different thing. We want to see real development for the minority community. Now, whether they give me votes or I ask for their votes , that is immaterial," he said when asked if he has revisited his earlier stand of not seeking 'Miya' votes for BJP.

'Miya' is originally a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam and the non-Bengali speaking people generally identify them as Bangladeshi immigrants.

In recent years, activists from the community have started adopting this term as a gesture of defiance.

"The material thing that the community should prosper. If polygamy is prevalent in that community, how will they prosper? If child marriage is continued, how will they prosper?" Sarma asked.

Likewise, if girl children are not introduced into education or not given equal rights of property, then the 'Miya' community will not progress compared to other segments of the society, he added.

"So, my approach towards the minority community is on a positive platform. Stop Madrassa education, bring students to general education, stop polygamy, stop child marriage, give equal rights of property to girls or females.

"I am going to the minority areas of Assam and not discussing votes. But I am talking about these issues. You will see me in this election visiting different minority areas and I will speak only about these issues," the chief minister asserted.