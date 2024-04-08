Himanta says NDA facing no contest in first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Assam

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is not facing any contest in the five seats in the state going to Lok Sabha elections in the first phase on April 19.

He said the NDA is facing a contest only in two of the state’s 14 seats.

The BJP is contesting 11 seats while its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People’s Party Liberal, are contesting in two seats and one seat respectively.

“There is no competition in the five seats going to polls in the first phase. We have a competition in one seat in the second phase and one seat in the third phase,” Sarma told journalists on Monday.

“But we are in the lead if you calculate the votes of 2021 Assembly elections based on (last year’s) delimitation of constituencies,” he added.