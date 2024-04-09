Raj Thackeray declares unconditional support to NDA and PM Modi in Lok Sabha elections

MUMBAI: Addressing a Gudi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park on Tuesday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray declared his unconditional support to the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.

At the rally, Thackeray said that during a meeting with Amit Shah in Delhi, he was asked to contest two Lok Sabha seats on the BJP symbol, but he turned down the proposal.

“I do not want to compromise with my party symbol – the railway engine that I earned with a lot of hardship. I also want to clear that I also do to break the party and become the president of that party,” Thackeray said about reports that he was asked by the BJP to take over the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and become its president.

Thackeray said that he had the opportunity to take over Shiv Sena in the past, but he refused to do so. “I do not want to compromise with my party and its symbol. However, in this election, we decided to extend unconditional support to the BJP-led Mahayuti in the Lok Sabha elections. My support is to Narendra Modi. I do not expect any Lok Sabha seat and do not want to be part of seat sharing. We do not want any Rajya Sabha seat as well. This election will decide the fate of the country so do not vote for the party that has compromised its ideology,” he added.

He said that he had expectations from PM Narendra Modi that he will pay attention towards the youth and their issues. "The youth aspirations have to be fulfilled by creating a conducive and healthy atmosphere where industry will also flourish," he said. He said he was the first person in 2014 who came out in support of Narendra Modi.

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar welcomed Raj Thackeray’s decision to extend his support to the BJP-led Mahayuti in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.