BJP prods Raj Thackeray to merge MNS with Shinde’s Sena

“It was suggested that BJP was looking at Raj Thackeray for a long-term partnership that will benefit both the sides in the state. Raj was then asked to merge his MNS with CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and become the president of the projected Sena, which could empower him majorly in Maharashtra,” said a source.

“It was also proposed that Raj should campaign for the NDA for all 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and in the state assembly, where there could be power-sharing,” said source.

MNS leaders have refused to speak on record, but many of them privately say the proposal on that Raj becoming the Sena president has been received, but it is too early to comment on it. “We are happy to have broken the ice with the BJP. We expect there could be more meetings. The involvement and consent of CM Eknath Shidne are also important,” said an MNS leader.