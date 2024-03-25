BJP prods Raj Thackeray to merge MNS with Shinde’s Sena

MUMBAI: Political circles in Maharashtra are agog over the growing speculation that top BJP leadership reportedly asked Raj Thackeray to merge his MNS with Shiv Sena and become its president as a “natural heir” of late Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva legacy.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is the leader of a faction of Shiv Sena while his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray was the president of the united Shiv Sena. Sources said the Delhi meeting between top BJP leaders and Raj Thackeray went beyond discussing Lok sabha seats. Raj was reportedly called in Delhi for talks which could have a major impact on Maharashtra politics, sources added.
“It was suggested that BJP was looking at Raj Thackeray for a long-term partnership that will benefit both the sides in the state. Raj was then asked to merge his MNS with CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and become the president of the projected Sena, which could empower him majorly in Maharashtra,” said a source.
“It was also proposed that Raj should campaign for the NDA for all 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and in the state assembly, where there could be power-sharing,” said source.
MNS leaders have refused to speak on record, but many of them privately say the proposal on that Raj becoming the Sena president has been received, but it is too early to comment on it. “We are happy to have broken the ice with the BJP. We expect there could be more meetings. The involvement and consent of CM Eknath Shidne are also important,” said an MNS leader.
Sources said the BJP’s plan has been conveyed to CM Shinde and that he has been asked him to build a consensus among his party’s elected representatives and other leaders.
“Shinde is reluctant to hand the Shiv Sena baton to Raj because that could be the end of his career. However, BJP leadership is firm over its proposal and has assured Shinde that irrespective of LS poll results in Maharashtra, he will not be removed from the CM’s chair. But they need Raj Thackeray to cut and divide the Marathi manoos vote bank,” said a source.