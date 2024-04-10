Bihar: Ground reality hits hard as 6 NDA MPs draw people’s ire

PATNA: As the campaign for Lok Sabha elections picks up in Bihar, at least six candidates of the BJP-led NDA, including union minister Giriraj Singh, are facing people’s wrath in their constituencies.
Giriraj, seeking re-election from Begusarai, faced a volley of questions during his campaign in Bachhawada. “What to talk of other people, even his party workers have grudge against Singh. People had written to PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah requesting them not to field Giriraj again as he is facing anti-incumbency,” said Prabhanjan Kumar of Rosera.
Former union minister and Patna Sahib MP Ravishankar Prasad is also feeling the heat of people’s ire. “We will not vote for Ravishankar Prasad this time. We will ensure his defeat,” Munna Kumar of Jagdamba Sthan said in Hindi. “He hardly meets people of his constituency. We will teach him a lesion this time,” said Birendra Kumar, a retired teacher of Fatuha.
In Buxar where BJP has fielded Mithilesh Tiwary after denying ticket to union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, farmers are angry as the Centre refused to concede their demands even after a 500-day protest. “We have been demanding compensation for land acquisition for power plant at Chausa,” said Manish Choubey, a farmer.
Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, BJP ally JD(U) candidate in Munger, faced wrath of women in Mokama. They asked him about promises made to them during the previous election.
JD(U) MP Chandeshwar Prasad Chandrawanshi is facing a similar situation in Jehanabad. “The situation has come to such a pass that the MP had to select villages for campaign,” said a supporter of Chandrawanshi.
PM’s visit to Bihar won’t serve purpose: Tejashwi
Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani on Tuesday shared stage with former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in Bihar’s Gaya Lok Sabha constituency for the first time after joining opposition grand alliance. Both Sahani and Tejashwi assailed BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for diverting people’s attention during election campaign. “We expect that PM will talk about poverty, unemployment and special status to Bihar during his next election rally. Even if the PM visits Bihar for 365 days, it will not serve any purpose as the ground reality is in favour of the grand alliance,” he said.