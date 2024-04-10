Bihar: Ground reality hits hard as 6 NDA MPs draw people’s ire

Former union minister and Patna Sahib MP Ravishankar Prasad is also feeling the heat of people’s ire. “We will not vote for Ravishankar Prasad this time. We will ensure his defeat,” Munna Kumar of Jagdamba Sthan said in Hindi. “He hardly meets people of his constituency. We will teach him a lesion this time,” said Birendra Kumar, a retired teacher of Fatuha.

In Buxar where BJP has fielded Mithilesh Tiwary after denying ticket to union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, farmers are angry as the Centre refused to concede their demands even after a 500-day protest. “We have been demanding compensation for land acquisition for power plant at Chausa,” said Manish Choubey, a farmer.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, BJP ally JD(U) candidate in Munger, faced wrath of women in Mokama. They asked him about promises made to them during the previous election.