BJP's Arunachal promises: LPG at Rs 400, 'medicines from sky', 25,000 jobs

IMPHAL: LPG cylinders at Rs 400 and 25,000 jobs are two major promises of the ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh where Assembly and parliamentary elections will be held simultaneously on April 19.

Releasing the election manifesto on Wednesday, BJP president JP Nadda said the Rs 400 cooking gas cylinders would be provided to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

“We will create 25,000 employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth and women,” Nadda said. “Under the PM Mudra Yojana, the BJP will offer collateral-free low interest loans up to Rs 10 lakh to young women entrepreneurs,” he said.

The BJP promised to connect over 500 remote villages using drones to deliver life-saving drugs, essential medical supplies and diagnostic samples under the “Medicine from the Sky Initiative”. Many villages in the Himalayan state are not connected with road network and they are virtually inaccessible.

The BJP also promised that it will launch the Mithun and Yak Rearing Mission. The objective is to preserve indigenous breeds and enhance the livelihoods of local communities.