Can’t escape liability to pay for security: SC to activist Gautam Navlakha

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday told human rights activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case, to bear the expenses incurred in providing security to him during his house arrest.

“If you asked for house arrest, (and you are on house arrest now), and you have to pay security costs,” a two-judge bench led by Justice MM Sundresh and also comprising Justice SVN Bhatti said.

The top court passed these remarks, after hearing the NIA’s (National Investigation Agency) appeal against the Bombay High Court’s order that granted bail to Navlakha. It was also hearing the activist’s plea for shifting his house arrest location in Mumbai.

Shadan Farasat assured the court that he was ready and willing to pay it, but disputed the figures. “It is a huge amount,” he told the SC.

The SC clarified that it would examine the calculation of the amount as claimed by the agency, along with the objections raised by Navlakha on the next date of hearing on April 23. It also extended the interim stay on Navlakha’s bail until then.

The Bombay High Court in December last year had granted bail to Navlakha but stayed its order for three weeks after the NIA sought time to file an appeal in the apex court.

Navlakha had moved the top court requesting that he be placed under house arrest instead of judicial custody in Taloja jail, Maharashtra.

On November 10, 2022, the top court had allowed Navlakha, who was then lodged in Navi Mumbai’s Taloja prison in connection with the case, to be placed under house arrest owing to his deteriorating health.