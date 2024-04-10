Delhi minister resigns citing corruption, BJP says it's 'beginning of end' of AAP

NEW DELHI: Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigned from both his post and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over what he called the party's downfall from an anti-corruption group to a party "that's dipped in corruption".

The outgoing minister also accused AAP of "discriminatory practices" in staffing leadership positions in the party, saying the party doesn't respect Dalit ministers, MLAs and councillors.

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday termed the resignation of Anand as the 'beginning of the end' of the Aam Aadmi Party.

"This is the beginning of the end of a story of deceit of Delhiites which Arvind Kejriwal started in 2011 with the Anna Andolan," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

The Delhi BJP chief said Anand who was with Kejriwal since the Anna Andolan has answered the call of his own conscience by resigning from the government.

Another party leader said Kejriwal should at least learn from his ministers. "On one hand there is Kejriwal who is not leaving his post despite being a corrupt person, and on the other hand there are AAP party leaders who are fed up with their leader's corruption," the party leader said.

He too termed this as a sign of the downfall of the AAP. "Thankfully, Kejriwal's real face is now visible even to his party members," he said.