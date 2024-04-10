HC directs CBI to take over probe into alleged rapes, land grabbing in Sandeshkhali

KOLKATA: Days after the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to probe the attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali, the court on Wednesday also directed the central agency to take over the probe into the allegations of rape and land grabbing by miscreants under the influence of local TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh. The court has directed the CBI to submit a report for a court-monitored probe into the allegations.

In order to ensure confidentiality, the court ordered the CBI to create a dedicated portal/email ID to which the complaints can be lodged and the District Magistrate, North 24 Parganas shall give adequate publicity for it in the locality and also issue a public notice in dailies having wide circulation in the area. The text of the publication shall be in vernacular, it further directed.

The court further ordered that the administration shall install CCTV cameras at sensitive places in the area and that street lights and LED lights shall also be installed.

With regard to witness protection, the court directed the CBI to issue necessary directions under the Witness Protection Scheme.

The court had been considering various PILs for an independent probe into the allegations of rape and land grabbing which came to light after the attack on the ED convoy made national headlines. The Bench had reserved its orders on the issue on an earlier date. Notably, the Chief Justice had orally remarked that even if 1% of the allegations were true, then the state should owe moral responsibility.