Little joys of relief camps: Over 180 babies born in shelters for displaced in Manipur

When she landed at the relief camp, she knew it was going to be very tough.

"Pregnancy is a period when we are suggested to take extra care of ourselves, not do any heavy-lifting, not take stress, and eat well. However, for me this period was all about survival."

The hill state has witnessed sporadic, sometimes intense, ethnic clashes since May 3 last year between the majority Meitei community and Kukis, resulting in loss of over 200 lives.

While Meiteis population is concentrated in Imphal city, Kukis have shifted to the hills.

The violence displaced thousands of people, with officials saying more than 50,000 people are living in camps following the unrest.

Lu Lamva Ngahjemkim, a Kuki-zo woman, was eight-month pregnant when the clashes broke out in May 2023. She and her family landed at a relief camp in Churachandpur, the epicentre of the violence then.

A month later, she gave birth to her daughter Christy who became the "silver lining in these grim times".

"We were having dinner at home when the clashes broke out and everybody started rushing out We had to hide in the nearby hills for several hours until the forces rescued us.

For once, it felt our world was crashing down bit by bit we had built our house and livelihood and within a day all was gone," she told PTI.