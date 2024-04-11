BJP, RJD in war of words after Misa Bharti says 'will jail PM Modi' if INDIA bloc comes to power

NEW DELHI: The BJP lashed out at RJD leader Misa Bharti on Thursday for threatening to put its leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in jail if the INDIA bloc is voted to power at the Centre and said people will give the opposition parties a fitting reply in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls for such remarks.

Talking to reporters in Patna on Thursday, Bharti raised the issue of electoral bonds and said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Bihar as well as the prime minister will be put behind bars for raising donations through the scheme by misusing central agencies.

Reacting sharply to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RLD) leader's remarks, BJP chief J P Nadda said those facing a probe for alleged corruption and out on bail are "abusing" Modi, who has an unblemished political career.

"They are hurling various kinds of abuses on Modi. In the last 23 years, Modiji served as the Gujarat chief minister for more than 12 years and as the prime minister for 10 years. Modiji has worked as the country's chief administrator and there is no blemish on him. Misa Bharti is saying she will send such a person to jail," Nadda told a poll rally in the Anadaman and Nicobar Islands.

Such remarks against the prime minister reflect the frustration of the opposition leaders, he said.