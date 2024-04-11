Rajnath defends electoral bonds scheme, says 'we do not have any regrets'

Speaking on the promises made by Congress of removing the 'Agniveer scheme' that Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed a "game changer," the Union Minister said that the Congress is making such promises because they are aware that they will not be able to form a government.

"They (Congress) know that they are not going to the government. That's why they have made these kinds of promises. Why do they want to end the story? We are selecting the youth of 18 years in the Army and good training is being given to them. Technological training is being provided to them and after four years, if they are well skilled, a certificate will be provided."

"In the paramilitary forces, we have made provision for reservations. But not only in paramilitary forces but also in many other such institutions. Even some private institutions said that they would provide reservations to Agniveers. At the age of 18, they will be admitted, even if they leave after 4 years, they will be 22 years old, right? After this, they can sit in on the Union Public Service Commission competition and many other competitions. This is indeed an attempt to mislead the soldiers of the country. The scheme has been started keeping in mind the interests of the youth and their future," he added.

He further questioned the Congress for not doing anything to benefit the soldiers when they were at the helm of affairs for the maximum time.

"Till now, these people (the Congress) haven't done anything that should have been done for the soldiers of this country. We are giving such opportunities to the soldiers. I want to reiterate the point again and also want to tell my Congress friends that politics should not be done for forming the government, but politics should be done for building the nation," Singh said.

In its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, Congress has promised to abolish the Agnipath Scheme and return to the normal recruitment processes followed by the Army, Navy and Air Force. "It will guarantee economic and social security for our soldiers," the manifesto read.