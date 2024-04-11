CBI creates e-mail ID for victims of sexual assault, land grabbing in Sandeshkhali

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Thursday said that it has created a dedicated e-mail ID — sandeshkhali@cbi.gov.in — on which victims of sexual assault and land grab in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal can get their complaints lodged.

In an official statement, the CBI said it is taking steps to comply with the orders of the Calcutta High Court regarding complaints of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

“In pursuance of the order dated April 10, 2024 passed by the Division bench of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI has created a dedicated email ID ‘sandeshkhali@cbi.gov.in’ on which the complaints of the persons of Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal regarding crimes against women and forcible grabbing of land may be lodged,” it said.

The District Magistrate, North 24 Parganas, has also been requested to give adequate publicity for the email ID in the locality and also issue a public notice in vernacular dailies having wide circulation in the area as per the court’s order, the CBI said.