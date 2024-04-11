CBI creates e-mail ID for victims of sexual assault, land grabbing in Sandeshkhali

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Thursday said that it has created a dedicated e-mail ID — sandeshkhali@cbi.gov.in — on which victims of sexual assault and land grab in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal can get their complaints lodged.
In an official statement, the CBI said it is taking steps to comply with the orders of the Calcutta High Court regarding complaints of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.
“In pursuance of the order dated April 10, 2024 passed by the Division bench of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI has created a dedicated email ID ‘sandeshkhali@cbi.gov.in’ on which the complaints of the persons of Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal regarding crimes against women and forcible grabbing of land may be lodged,” it said.
The District Magistrate, North 24 Parganas, has also been requested to give adequate publicity for the email ID in the locality and also issue a public notice in vernacular dailies having wide circulation in the area as per the court’s order, the CBI said.
The CBI will start registering cases on the basis of the complaints received by it, officials in the agency said.
The high court on Wednesday ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, saying an “impartial inquiry” is required in the interest of justice and fair play.
The court also directed the CBI to file a comprehensive report on the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies for fisheries, after conducting a thorough inspection of the revenue records and a physical inspection of the land alleged to have been converted.
The court asked the CBI to submit a comprehensive report to it on the next date of hearing on May 2 and the state government was directed to provide all the required support to the central probe agency.