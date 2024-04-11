India ready to assist Pakistan in combating terrorism: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday offered India's assistance to Pakistan in combating terrorism.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Rajnath said that India will not allow terrorists to operate in the country and warned Islamabad of consequences if it tries to destabilise India.

The Defence Minister said, "If Pakistan thinks that it is not capable of controlling it, if they feel they are not capable, then India is a neighbour, if they want to take India's help, they should. India is ready to provide all assistance to combat terrorism."

"They are our neighbours, and if their intention is clear that terrorism should end, they should do that themselves or take help from India...we both can end terrorism. But this is their call, I am just giving a suggestion," the minister further added.

"We won't allow terrorists to operate within Indian borders. We will do everything to stop it," he added.

Rajnath's latest remarks come after his comments a few days back that India would enter Pakistan if terrorists ran away to the neighbouring nation after carrying out attacks here.