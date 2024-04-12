Ahead of INDIA bloc rally in Tamil Nadu, BJP targets DMK, Congress on 'corruption'

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday attacked INDIA bloc parties over their alleged corruption and attempts to sow division on regional and religious lines, asserting that the ruling alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands for curbing graft.

Ahead of an INDIA bloc rally in Tamil Nadu, in which DMK leader and Chief Minister M K Stalin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are expected to attend, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed that the "glue of corruption" binds opposition parties.

Bhatia said the Gandhis are the "most corrupt" family and raised the 2G spectrum case involving the then telecom minister and DMK leader A Raja, as he targeted both opposition parties.

He alleged that the DMK stands for "deceit, malpractice and kelptomania", adding that the Dravidian party is a habitual "robber" of public money.