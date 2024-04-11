Modi's 'Mission South': Unstoppable force meets immovable object

MADURAI: Few doubt Narendra Modi will win re-election in India's marathon polls starting this month. The question is how far the prime minister will succeed in wooing the wealthier and better-educated south.

After a decade in power, Modi hopes to significantly increase his Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 55 percent parliamentary majority, and to do that requires winning in southern states.

Modi's Hindu-nationalist BJP won 303 of 543 seats in the lower house of parliament in 2019, but mainly from the populous, poorer, Hindi-speaking north.

Holding repeated rallies across the south, Modi has sought to win new voters, offering his "topmost respect" to the south's Tamil culture and language, including wearing the region's traditional white wrap and waving from open-topped convoys in flower-strewn parades.

Modi has also launched a social media handle in Tamil to win over those who see the BJP dominated by northern Hindi speakers.

But the BJP's push faces serious headwinds in the south, where voters typically back regional parties strongly rooted in appeals to social justice, and Modi's muscular Hindu nationalism holds little appeal.

"We give respect to people, not depending on religion or caste," 38-year-old Abu Backer, a steel business owner in Tamil Nadu state, said proudly.

'Harmonised' religions

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Tamil Nadu's information technology minister, commonly known by his initials PTR, said he hated seeing "polarisation" in politics.

Rajan, from Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, which won 23 parliament seats in 2019, said he was proud of the south's long history of "harmonised" mixed-faith communities.

Many in India's southern states have backed populist parties rooted in their cultural and linguistic identity, boasting of social reform efforts aimed at tackling India's millennia-old caste hierarchy.

"Those places that have been able to maintain their cultural identity, language identity, their customs, their history... where people have the opportunity to grow... the BJP fares very poorly in those states," the 58-year-old Rajan said.

He was also deeply critical of those he believes use Hinduism as "a political tool."