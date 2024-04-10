BJP still not able to understand the political climate of Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin

Many parties in the past have attempted, in vain, to emerge as an alternative to the DMK and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu. The BJP is now claiming itself as the alternative, especially under its present state president K Annamalai. How do you see the BJP’s growth and Annamalai’s leadership? As a senior politician, do you have any advice for Annamalai?

The BJP is still not able to understand the political climate of Tamil Nadu. It is trying to build an image by virtue of being in power in the union government and through their strength in media propaganda. I need not give them any personal advice. The people of Tamil Nadu will record their advice to the BJP on April 19 (polling day).

Dynastic politics and corruption seem to be the major charges on which the BJP is trying to attack the DMK. Do you think this will resonate with the public?

To the criticism that the DMK is a “family party,” I say yes it is a family party. I repeatedly mention that this is a party that governs by treating the people of Tamil Nadu as one family. It is a party that does good to all families. In a democracy, one has to gain people's support and win elections. A person cannot reach high office without facing elections just because they are a family member. It is the people who have elected them from DMK.

Moreover, in the current Lok Sabha election, BJP leaders are criticising us by conveniently forgetting that their party’s candidates list includes the wards of many of its functionaries.

Also, the BJP criticising someone on corruption is laughable. The people of Karnataka threw out the BJP government only because of rampant commission to the extent of 40%. The Comptroller and Auditor General’s report has exposed the BJP's Rs 7.5 lakh crore scam. But so far, 'Mouna Guru' Modi has not said anything about that.

Thalaivar Kalaignar (former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi) was not the one who lost his post (as CM) after being convicted in a corruption case. It was (late AIADMK supremo) Jayalalithaa, who is now being praised by Modi, who lost power twice after being convicted in corruption cases.

She was awarded four years’ imprisonment and went to prison when she was CM. This is what Modi should talk about.

You have accused the AIADMK of having a clandestine relationship with the BJP. They have, in turn, accused you of the same. BJP, meanwhile, is saying that the fight is between them and DMK. Who do you think the real fight is between in Tamil Nadu?

It is not new information that the AIADMK supported many anti-people, anti-minorities measures of the BJP government, including the three farm laws and the Citizenship Amendment Act. To safeguard his position, (AIADMK general secretary) Edappadi K Palaniswami aided in all the betrayals of the BJP government. Now the AIADMK and BJP are facing the Lok Sabha elections as two fronts just because they understood that they would see a complete rout if they contested together in an alliance. Moreover, there is an understanding between the two that they can come together after seeing the results. Both are anti-people alliances. This being the situation, it is the AIADMK that is in competition with the DMK on the electoral field. However, BJP remains the ideological enemy not only of the DMK-led alliance, but of the public at large.

The AIADMK and the BJP have been charging that the law and order has been deteriorating in the state. They have pointed out, in particular, the recent arrest of a DMK functionary for being the alleged mastermind of a drug trafficking network. While the DMK immediately expelled him, do you think it is a systemic failure of the party to allow such an individual to gain prominence within the party in a short period of time?

I have, in a public meeting, listed the rowdies and criminals in the BJP. It is quite natural that all types of people join a political party. However, the party’s principles and objectives are reflected in the action it takes when information about such people is brought to light. As you mentioned, DMK expelled the person, who was involved in drug trafficking, the moment we came to know about it. How many history-sheeters in its fold have been expelled by the BJP, which continues to criticise us on this? It is the BJP that remains a safe haven for criminals. Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, remains a haven of peace. AIADMK knows that there are no law and order issues. There are no atrocities now like the Thoothukudi firing that happened during the AIADMK government.