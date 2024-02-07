'PM Modi speaks as if he is in opposition; Congress the ruling party,' alleges CM Stalin

Asked about Prime Minister Modi's address in Parliament, Stalin said he 'saw, read, enjoyed and laughed' at it. Modi, ever since he assumed power, has been speaking continuously as if the 'BJP is in the opposition and the Congress is the ruling party.' The Prime Minister behaved as though he was an opposition leader and attacked the Congress which was a 'puzzle,' that could not be understood, the DMK chief alleged.

To a question on Modi's comment that the National Democratic Alliance would cross the 400-seat mark, he said he would not be surprised if the Prime Minister were to make a remark that the NDA would go on to win all the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha. "Is the total (number of LS segments) only 400? There are 543 constituencies and there will be no surprise if he says he will (the BJP/NDA) win them all."

On February 5, Prime Minister Modi predicted that the BJP will "definitely" get 370 seats and the ruling NDA will cross 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls as he tore into the Congress, saying its "shop" is on the verge of closure.