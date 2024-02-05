People now tired of your statements, #ByeByeModi trending at number 1: Congress on PM Modi's speech

"It is important to change this mentality of considering someone small and someone else big. Be it OBCs, Dalits or tribals, economic and social justice cannot be provided to them without first counting their population," he said in a Hindi post on 'X'.

"Modiji talks so much about this and that but why is he afraid of a (caste) census," Gandhi asked.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the prime minister cannot sleep without mentioning the name of the Congress party.

"He spoke about nepotism, our leaders have sacrificed their lives for the country," he said.

"I want to ask Modiji - who from your party or your political descendants have sacrificed their lives for the freedom, unity and integrity of the country," Kharge asked in a post on 'X'.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said that by boasting about himself as the "biggest OBC", PM Modi has done nothing but dismiss the stark reality of the complete under-representation of OBCs in all walks of life, including the Union government.