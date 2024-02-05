Congress wants to 'cancel' India's success; BJP will win 370 seats, claims PM Modi in Parliament speech

With general elections around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a politically charged speech on Monday, accusing the opposition, particularly the Congress party, of aiming to "cancel" India's achievements. Additionally, Modi expressed confidence, declaring that the BJP is poised to "definitely" secure 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections later this year.
Replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha, PM Modi claimed that the country needed good opposition and blamed the Congress for the opposition's present condition.
"It's election time, and you should have worked a bit harder, brought something new, and sent a message to the people. However, you failed miserably. Let me teach you this very thing. The Congress party is responsible for the current condition of the opposition. The Congress got an opportunity to become a good opposition. However, they failed to fulfil their responsibility in the last ten years," Modi said in Lok Sabha.
Taking a dig at the INDIA bloc, Modi claimed that the alignment of the alliance itself had deteriorated and added, "there is a lack of trust among alliance partners, raising concerns about their ability to foster trust at the national level."
He also claimed that Congress was on the "verge of shutting down" in its attempt to "launch one product again and again."
"The country has borne the brunt of familyism, and Congress has also suffered from the same. The situation is that Kharge has shifted from this House to that House (Rajya Sabha), and Ghulam Nabi Azad has shifted out of the party. They all became the victims of familyism. Congress' shop is on the verge of shutting down in its attempt to launch one product again and again," claimed the PM.
The PM further alleged that Congress has been trapped in 'cancel culture' and that it seeks to "cancel everything", including Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vande Bharat, Central Vista, etc.
"Congress has developed a 'cancel culture'—we say Make in India, Congress says cancel; we say Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Congress says cancel; we say Vocal for Local, Congress says cancel; we say Vande Bharat train, Congress says cancel; we say new Parliament building, Congress says cancel. I am surprised because these are not Modi's achievements; these are the achievements of the country," the PM claimed.
Expressing confidence in retaining power for a third consecutive term, PM Modi also said that India will become the world's third-largest economy during the BJP’s third term and that the NDA will secure over 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
"The third term of our government is not very far now. Only 100-125 days remain to go...I don't go into numbers, but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400, and the BJP will definitely get 370 seats...The third term will be about taking very big decisions," he remarked.
Modi said he was convinced that the opposition parties have lost the courage to contest elections and have resolved to stay on the opposition benches for a long time.
He also tore into the Congress, attacking it on the issue of dynastic politics and saying it had a good opportunity to play a good opposition but failed in that role.
Modi claimed some opposition leaders were keen to change their parliamentary seats, while others were planning to move to the Rajya Sabha.
"For several decades, you were sitting here (on the Treasury benches), but now you have resolved to stay there (on the opposition benches) for several decades. The people will bless you and keep you there. You will achieve greater heights and will be soon seen in the public galleries (of the House)," the prime minister said.
Modi said that the Budget Session was a good opportunity to make some constructive suggestions, but the opposition members have let go of a good chance.
"You have left the country disillusioned...Leaders have changed, but the same tune continues," he said.
Reading out the statements of former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Modi claimed that "Nehru thought that Indians are lazy and less intelligent" and that the Congress "never trusted" the nation's capability.
"Congress' mindset is that it has never trusted the capability of the country. It considered itself rulers and the public as someone lesser, someone smaller," he claimed.
"...looking at the people in Congress today, it seems that Indira Ji could not assess the people of the country correctly but assessed Congress absolutely correctly," the PM continued.