Congress wants to 'cancel' India's success; BJP will win 370 seats, claims PM Modi in Parliament speech

With general elections around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a politically charged speech on Monday, accusing the opposition, particularly the Congress party, of aiming to "cancel" India's achievements. Additionally, Modi expressed confidence, declaring that the BJP is poised to "definitely" secure 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections later this year.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha, PM Modi claimed that the country needed good opposition and blamed the Congress for the opposition's present condition.

"It's election time, and you should have worked a bit harder, brought something new, and sent a message to the people. However, you failed miserably. Let me teach you this very thing. The Congress party is responsible for the current condition of the opposition. The Congress got an opportunity to become a good opposition. However, they failed to fulfil their responsibility in the last ten years," Modi said in Lok Sabha.

Taking a dig at the INDIA bloc, Modi claimed that the alignment of the alliance itself had deteriorated and added, "there is a lack of trust among alliance partners, raising concerns about their ability to foster trust at the national level."

He also claimed that Congress was on the "verge of shutting down" in its attempt to "launch one product again and again."

"The country has borne the brunt of familyism, and Congress has also suffered from the same. The situation is that Kharge has shifted from this House to that House (Rajya Sabha), and Ghulam Nabi Azad has shifted out of the party. They all became the victims of familyism. Congress' shop is on the verge of shutting down in its attempt to launch one product again and again," claimed the PM.