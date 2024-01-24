BJP will win over 340 seats in LS polls, predicts Union minister Hardeep Puri at ThinkEdu Conclave 2024

CHENNAI: Speaking at TNIE's ThinkEdu Conclave 2024 on Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri predicted that his party will win over 340 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections later this year.

Responding to a question on the saffron party's chances, Puri said, "in 2019, I predicted a very clear crossing of 300 seats...For 2024, we will win over 340 seats", and emphasised the prevailing positive sentiment surrounding the party.

Furthermore, he also critiqued Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and highlighted the ongoing seat-sharing disputes within the members of 'INDIA' alliance, namely the Congress, TMC, and AAP.

"We have friends in the opposition who don't want us to succeed. There is a gentleman out on a Nyay Yatra. He just had his Nyay plank removed from under his feet... TMC will not join him in West Bengal, and AAP will not join him in Punjab," said the Union minister, who added: "I am not basing my figure on that (rift within the opposition). In fact, my case is that you need credible opposition. I think 340 to 350 seats is what I would be safe to bet on, but we still have work to do."