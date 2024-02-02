With 'Mersel' political plunge, Vijay sets eyes on Tamil Nadu's coveted film-to-politics winners club
CHENNAI: At last, it has happened. Actor Vijay is the newest and top-rated Tamil actor to join politics, in keeping with Tamil Nadu's long-time tradition of actors taking the political plunge, with a couple of them having gone to rule the state.
The actor, whose apparent anti-GST dialogues in his 2017 action flick 'Mersel' ruffled the feathers of the state BJP unit, announced his political party 'Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam' on Friday.
In a statement here, the 49-year-old Vijay announced the launch of his party, expressing concern over the current political situation that is "fraught with administrative deterioration, corruption, and divisive politics" that impedes unity.
Setting his target on electoral success in the 2026 assembly elections in the state, the actor, now turned politician, claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu are "yearning" for a change.
"Under my leadership, the political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam has been launched. An application has been made with the Election Commission of India for registering it," he said.
The Tamil word 'Mersel' could be roughly translated as causing fear. In the context of this Atlee-directed film, it meant daring, righteous acts.
By the early 1950s, the Dravidian movement had set a definitive trend of using drama and cinema to disseminate its ideals.
Dravidian icon, DMK founder, and former Chief Minister CN Annadurai's writings, plays, and films undoubtedly cast a spell on the people and Tamil film makers. The grand success of his follower and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi in the Tamil literary and film world is history.
Vijay's announcement of political entry on Friday, while at the peak of his popularity and success in cinema at the relatively young age of 49, is, in a sense, exceptional.
Charismatic leader, AIADMK founder, and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran dabbled in both politics and cinema since the early 1950's, when he was in his mid-30s, and his protege J Jayalalithaa joined the AIADMK when she was 34.
The scale of success of the two leaders in electoral politics and in running the party with complete control is legendary. Apart from MGR and Jayalalithaa, no other actor, till date, has been able to repeat their success.
Karunanidhi was an orator and writer par excellence, and hence he could not be brought under the actor bracket.
Barring MGR and Jayalalithaa, 'Captain' Vijayakanth was the only person from the filmdom to achieve considerable success in electoral politics. He became the Leader of Opposition in 2011, though it was following an electoral alliance with the AIADMK.
For Kamal Haasan, who continues to experience the adulation of fans and people, electoral success has been elusive. His involvement and that of his party, the six-year-old Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), in everyday politics is anyone's guess. The party contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the 2021 Assembly elections.
Legendary Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan, a Congress man, floated his political party and eventually quit politics following his defeat in 1989 in the Tiruvaiyaru Assembly segment in Thanjavur district.
Renowned Tamil actor Sarath Kumar, a former DMK MP, continues to run his 'Akila Indiya Samathuva Makkal Katchi.' Actors who floated political parties without any success include Karthik, K Bhagyaraj and T Rajendar. Actor Ramarajan joined the AIADMK, became an MP, and has not been active for many years now.
Actor Napolean joined the DMK, was elected MP, and became a Union Minister of State. Later, he joined the BJP and is now settled in the USA. Actor Khushbu Sundar is active in the saffron party.
As Vijay himself declared that he has prepared for a long time for his political innings 'by learning lessons' on political nuances from seniors, how well is the actor poised for the political game?
While his fans, who burst firecrackers and distributed food here to people to mark the announcement of the launch of his "Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam," were confident of his inspiring leadership.
A young fruit vendor said, "the young people will for sure back Vijay; you need not have any doubt about it."
However, political pundits are cautious.
Noted political analyst Sumanth Raman said that successfully running a political party by itself is a very difficult task, and achieving it in politics is more difficult.
"Take Pawan Kalyan (top star who heads Jana Sena in Andhra Pradesh), for instance. Only time will tell (whether Vijay wins in politics or not)...we have to wait and see. He has to specify his policies and the ways through which he will implement them. People will listen to him, given his popularity. But the quality of the message matters," Raman said.
When there were sure signs of Superstar Rajinikanth joining politics around 2018, he was nearing 70 years of age, and by the time he decided against it in 2021, he had crossed 70.
Kamal Haasan launched his party, MNM, in 2018, when he was 63 years old. Vijayakanth, when he launched the Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam in 2005, he was 53.
Vijay, the son of well-known film director S A Chandrasekar and playback singer Shoba Chandrasekhar, said it has been a long-held desire of his to wholeheartedly help the people of Tamil Nadu, who, apart from his parents, gave him name and fame.
On January 25, the party's president and senior functionaries were picked at its General Council and Executive Council meetings here, and its constitution and bylaws were also approved.
He said the party would begin its activities after obtaining recognition from the Election Commission and once the Lok Sabha polls are over.
In the meantime, party workers would be organised and party infrastructure strengthened, while the party's policies, flag, symbol, and other plans would be finalised subsequently.
Soon after Vijay announced the launch of his political outfit, the actor and his party began trending on social media platform X.
DMK leader and state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who too was an actor earlier, said anybody can start a political movement in Indian democracy and wished him well on his public service.
"Actor Vijay has taken such a decision now... all our wishes to him. Let his public service flourish," he told reporters here.
BJP state President K Annamalai addressed Vijay as 'brother' and commended him for starting a party against the "corruption politics that is exploiting the people of Tamil Nadu and for an honest and political change."
The Kollywood star, in his statement, added that there's one more film that he has signed, and after completing the project, he will shift his focus to politics.
"I have one more film that I have signed. I will finish it and completely indulge myself into politics. I have been preparing myself for my political journey for a long time. I will devote myself for the people of Tamil Nadu. This is the only way I can give back to my people," the statement quoted Vijay as saying.
Vijay will be next seen in the film 'The Greatest of All Time'.
With inputs from PTI and ANI