With 'Mersel' political plunge, Vijay sets eyes on Tamil Nadu's coveted film-to-politics winners club

CHENNAI: At last, it has happened. Actor Vijay is the newest and top-rated Tamil actor to join politics, in keeping with Tamil Nadu's long-time tradition of actors taking the political plunge, with a couple of them having gone to rule the state.

The actor, whose apparent anti-GST dialogues in his 2017 action flick 'Mersel' ruffled the feathers of the state BJP unit, announced his political party 'Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam' on Friday.

In a statement here, the 49-year-old Vijay announced the launch of his party, expressing concern over the current political situation that is "fraught with administrative deterioration, corruption, and divisive politics" that impedes unity.

Setting his target on electoral success in the 2026 assembly elections in the state, the actor, now turned politician, claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu are "yearning" for a change.

"Under my leadership, the political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam has been launched. An application has been made with the Election Commission of India for registering it," he said.

The Tamil word 'Mersel' could be roughly translated as causing fear. In the context of this Atlee-directed film, it meant daring, righteous acts.

By the early 1950s, the Dravidian movement had set a definitive trend of using drama and cinema to disseminate its ideals.

Dravidian icon, DMK founder, and former Chief Minister CN Annadurai's writings, plays, and films undoubtedly cast a spell on the people and Tamil film makers. The grand success of his follower and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi in the Tamil literary and film world is history.

Vijay's announcement of political entry on Friday, while at the peak of his popularity and success in cinema at the relatively young age of 49, is, in a sense, exceptional.

Charismatic leader, AIADMK founder, and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran dabbled in both politics and cinema since the early 1950's, when he was in his mid-30s, and his protege J Jayalalithaa joined the AIADMK when she was 34.