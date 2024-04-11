TN CM Stalin: AIADMK rival, BJP our ideological foe

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin said the DMK’s main competitor in the electoral arena for the Lok Sabha polls is the AIADMK, but the BJP is the ideological foe of the DMK-led INDIA bloc. “BJP is not just DMK’s enemy, it’s the enemy of the people as a whole,” the CM said.

In an exclusive interview to The New Indian Express, the DMK president said while the BJP, by using its power as the ruling party at the centre and through media propaganda, is trying to create an image that it is gaining ground in Tamil Nadu, the people’s verdict will show its real standing in the state. Terming the Lok Sabha polls as a second freedom struggle that is being fought to save democracy, Stalin said the election is about deciding who should not continue as the Prime Minister.