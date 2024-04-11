TN CM Stalin: AIADMK rival, BJP our ideological foe

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin said the DMK’s main competitor in the electoral arena for the Lok Sabha polls is the AIADMK, but the BJP is the ideological foe of the DMK-led INDIA bloc. “BJP is not just DMK’s enemy, it’s the enemy of the people as a whole,” the CM said.
In an exclusive interview to The New Indian Express, the DMK president said while the BJP, by using its power as the ruling party at the centre and through media propaganda, is trying to create an image that it is gaining ground in Tamil Nadu, the people’s verdict will show its real standing in the state. Terming the Lok Sabha polls as a second freedom struggle that is being fought to save democracy, Stalin said the election is about deciding who should not continue as the Prime Minister.
Dismissing opposition claims about the anti-incumbency mood prevailing in the state against his government, the CM said the state government has fulfilled most of its electoral promises and even implemented schemes that were not promised by the party. He blamed the mismanagement of previous AIADMK government and denial of funds by the union government for the delay in fulfilling all the promises.
The CM also said there is a tacit understanding between the AIADMK and the BJP in facing the Lok Sabha elections as separate fronts as they are aware that if they contest together, they will not win the election. “Both parties will join hands after the elections,” he said.
“The BJP’s attack against opposition on corruption is laughable,” Stalin said. “The BJP government in Karnataka was voted out mainly because of corruption. Also, electoral bonds and CAG reports have exposed the BJP’s corruption record,” the Dravidian advocator said.
Refuting the charges on Katchatheevu, Stalin said the BJP is spreading falsehood on the issue and the PM is shedding crocodile tears without doing anything to retrieve the islet from Sri Lanka.
The CM also defended the DMK over his party receiving money through electoral bonds. On the issue of former party functionary Jaffar Sadiq being arrested for alleged involvement in drug trafficking, the chief minister said, “While the DMK has swiftly expelled him from the party, BJP continues to remain a safe haven for several history-sheeters.”
Pointing out to the recent developments in the Election Commission of India and the alleged political bias exhibited by the panel in announcing poll schedule and allocation of symbols to parties, Stalin expressed hope that the Election Commission would live up to the faith reposed on it by the people.