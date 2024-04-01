INTERVIEW | 'South India remains as stubborn as ever against saffron party': Kanimozhi

Fielded for the second time in the parliamentary constituency, DMK's Deputy General Secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, speaks to S Godson Wisely Dass about the various issues that concern the electorate ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
What is DMK's stand on the myriad of issues raised regarding the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)? Why has the party remained silent when the others have called them out to be undemocratic?
Many countries have done away with EVMs because of their potential for getting tampered. People have raised such contentions in India as well, citing discrepancies between the votes polls and votes counted. The technology has seemingly advanced, but EVMs are not scientifically proven to be flawless. A voter would be satisfied only when they are sure of their vote reaching the candidate of their choice. Maybe only a ballot can provide that. So EVMs could be held back until another foolproof system is ready convince the people.
What is your take on electoral bonds and the complaints raised against BJP, when DMK has also accepted funds through these bonds?
The whole thing is a huge scam. They (BJP) have misused central investigation agencies such as the ED, I-T and CBI to extort money from corporations. The released transaction details have proven that BJP compromised many investigations after the concerned firm transferred funds in the form of bonds to the party. Electoral bonds were used as a tool to legalize extortion, however the Supreme Court has thankfully ruled the scheme as unconstitutional.
Why is the DMK opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019?
We are dead set against CAA as it confers citizenship only for persecuted non-Muslim migrants. It is obvious that this is an attempt by the BJP to systematize its hate against people of certain faiths. Moreover, the CAA does not even consider providing citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamils. Hence, DMK has refused to implement it to protect the rights of minorities and Tamil expats.
Compared to 2019, do you see any change ahead of these polls?
In 2024, the BJP government has intensified its onslaught against political opponents by misusing government agencies. This was not the scenario back in 2019. Religious polarization and hate politics have been turned up a notch. The ground has become tougher for the democratic parties. But then, the people are well aware of the consequences of electing BJP once again. They have decided to unseat the BJP at the center.
Do you see any change in the political climate of the northern states of India?
South India remains as stubborn as ever against the saffron party. In fact, the Congress's victory in Karnataka has been a crucial changeover in the region. As far as north Indian states are concerned, people there have started to feel the hurt of BJP rule now more than ever before. Shutting down of farmers' agitation, hate politics, poor administration, rumour mongering, unemployment due to GST and demonetization, among other issues have triggered an anti-BJP wave in the north.
What are the ways the TN had supported MSMEs to tide over the crisis?
In order to stabilise the MSME sector that was wrecked by the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation, Chief Minister Stalin allotted Rs 911 crore for MSMEs in the 2022-23 budget. A number that was 49% higher than the allotment during the previous fiscal. He continues to fund the sector by allocating Rs 1,509 crore in the 2023-24 budget and Rs 1,557 crore in the 2024-25 budget.
Is it possible to eliminate toll plazas as promised?
So many toll plazas have collected fees well past their original requirements. They have to be removed. As many as 52 toll plazas are operated in Tamil Nadu, while Kerala only has nine. Perhaps the redundant ones could be annulled first, then the rest could be removed.
Do media houses function in a neutral manner under the Modi regime?
Media is under severe attack in PM Modi's regime. Numerous media houses have been raided, journalists arrested, in order to stifle the freedom of expression. Pro-BJP corporations have bought into major media outlets in order to keep track and control any narrative that affects them. They even arrest YouTubers who criticise them. Criticism is fundamental in a democratic framework.
What is your opinion on the Women's Reservation Bill, 2023?
While passing the Bill in the parliament, the central government said it will come into effect after delimitation based on a census that is yet to be conducted. When will it take place? There is no answer to the question. The whole matter is a drama staged by BJP to woo women voters. However, people are aware about the party's stand on women.
Despite being a progressive state, why is there less participation of women in the polls, even from DMK?
As far as candidature is concerned, be it men or women, selection involves meticulous calculation, allocations of seats to allied parties, and besides the opponents being fielded are also to be considered. When the Women's Reservation Bill comes into effect, all parties will be forced to implement 33% reservation for women candidates, which will enable active participation of women in state assemblies and the parliament. There is a wrong notion that women cannot shine in politics. We can perform better than men.
During your tenure as MP in Thoothukudi, one major company had been shut down. How do you plan on generating more employment?
The Supreme Court, prior to its final order of closure of the Sterlite Copper plant, had imposed a Rs 100-crore penalty for various violations in 2013. The residents of the surrounding areas had complained about skin diseases and many health complications. This was why the plant was shut down. The matter has been discussed at length in the Madras High Court order dated August 18, 2020. DMK favours a sustainable development of industry. The upcoming rocket launchpad at Kulasekarapattinam and the VinFast e-car manufacturing unit at Thoothukudi SIPCOT are among the projects that would ensure the employments of hundreds when completed.