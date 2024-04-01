INTERVIEW | 'South India remains as stubborn as ever against saffron party': Kanimozhi

Fielded for the second time in the parliamentary constituency, DMK's Deputy General Secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, speaks to S Godson Wisely Dass about the various issues that concern the electorate ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

What is DMK's stand on the myriad of issues raised regarding the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)? Why has the party remained silent when the others have called them out to be undemocratic?

Many countries have done away with EVMs because of their potential for getting tampered. People have raised such contentions in India as well, citing discrepancies between the votes polls and votes counted. The technology has seemingly advanced, but EVMs are not scientifically proven to be flawless. A voter would be satisfied only when they are sure of their vote reaching the candidate of their choice. Maybe only a ballot can provide that. So EVMs could be held back until another foolproof system is ready convince the people.

What is your take on electoral bonds and the complaints raised against BJP, when DMK has also accepted funds through these bonds?

The whole thing is a huge scam. They (BJP) have misused central investigation agencies such as the ED, I-T and CBI to extort money from corporations. The released transaction details have proven that BJP compromised many investigations after the concerned firm transferred funds in the form of bonds to the party. Electoral bonds were used as a tool to legalize extortion, however the Supreme Court has thankfully ruled the scheme as unconstitutional.

Why is the DMK opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019?

We are dead set against CAA as it confers citizenship only for persecuted non-Muslim migrants. It is obvious that this is an attempt by the BJP to systematize its hate against people of certain faiths. Moreover, the CAA does not even consider providing citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamils. Hence, DMK has refused to implement it to protect the rights of minorities and Tamil expats.

Compared to 2019, do you see any change ahead of these polls?

In 2024, the BJP government has intensified its onslaught against political opponents by misusing government agencies. This was not the scenario back in 2019. Religious polarization and hate politics have been turned up a notch. The ground has become tougher for the democratic parties. But then, the people are well aware of the consequences of electing BJP once again. They have decided to unseat the BJP at the center.

Do you see any change in the political climate of the northern states of India?

South India remains as stubborn as ever against the saffron party. In fact, the Congress's victory in Karnataka has been a crucial changeover in the region. As far as north Indian states are concerned, people there have started to feel the hurt of BJP rule now more than ever before. Shutting down of farmers' agitation, hate politics, poor administration, rumour mongering, unemployment due to GST and demonetization, among other issues have triggered an anti-BJP wave in the north.