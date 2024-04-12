Contempt case filed by M S Dhoni against Ex IPS officer: SC extends stay of Madras HC's sentencing order

The Supreme Court had recently in its order extended the interim stay of the Madras High Court's decision of sentencing 15 days simple imprisonment to former IPS officer, G Sampath Kumar, in the contempt petition filed by former Indian cricketer, Mahinder Singh Dhoni against him.

A two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice A S Oka and also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, said, "The Interim order shall continue till further orders," and fixed the matter for further hearing to May 3.

The order of the top court was a huge relief to the retired IPS officer, Kumar.

Earlier also, the top court had stayed the 15 days sentencing against Kumar till today.

It is to be noted that the Madras high court had on December last year sentenced Kumar to 15 days of simple imprisonment in the contempt petition moved by former Indian cricketer Dhoni. However, a division bench of Justice S S Sundar and Justice Sunder Mohan suspended the sentence for 30 days to enable him to prefer an appeal before a higher court.

Then, Kumar, through his lawyer B Balaji, had knocked the doors of the Apex Court, challenging the Madras High Court's order sentencing him to 15 days imprisonment in the contempt of court petition filed by former Indian cricket team Captain, Dhoni.

Dhoni had filed the contempt petition against the officer in 2022 and alleged him of making derogatory remarks against the Supreme Court.

Dhoni had sought action against Kumar by issuing process against him in accordance with the law.

Dhoni in his contempt petition said that Kumar had stated that the Supreme Court deviated its focus on the rule of law and shelved the deposition of the Justice Mudgal Committee and kept it in a sealed cover for reasons he failed to comprehend.