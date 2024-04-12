Manipur | Festival of democracy under the shadow of ethnic conflict

IMPHAL: Lambah Touthang will not cast her vote, for she has realised after the bout of ethnic violence in Manipur that elections have no meaning for her and fellow Kuki-Zo tribals.

The woman from Utangpokpi in the hill district of Chandel is one of the near 400 displaced people taking shelter at the Youth Hostel Relief Camp in Kuki-majority Churachandpur town. The district — Kukis prefer to call it Lamka — that goes by the same name falls under the Outer Manipur parliamentary seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Given the conflict, resultant sufferings of people and division of the state on ethnic lines, Touthang (32) believes a “separate administration” for the Kuki-Zo tribals is the only way out. “Elections have no meaning for us. We voted in the past hoping that the government will improve the condition of our lives. But as it didn’t do what it had promised, we are suffering,” the woman says, visibly uncertain of her future.