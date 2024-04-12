SC junks review plea, directs Army, Air Force to pay Rs 1.5 crore to ex-officer who got HIV during blood transfusion

The Supreme Court has rejected the review petition filed by the Indian Army against its verdict directing the Indian Army and Air Force to jointly pay around Rs 1.5 crore compensation to a former air force officer who contracted HIV/AIDS after a blood transfusion at a military hospital during Operation Parakram in 2002.

The officer (now retired) corporal Ashish Kumar Chauhan had joined the air force in 1996. The blood transfusion took place in July 2002 during Operation Parakram, when India deployed additional troops to the border with Pakistan. As Chauhan fell ill, he was hospitalised at a military hospital in Jammu. One unit of blood was administered to him without his consent.

Subsequently, when tests were conducted, it was found by the Indian Naval Hospital in Mumbai in May 2014 that he was HIV positive. The medical board found that he had contracted this during the blood transfusion.

He subsequently moved the Supreme Court for justice. The apex court, in its judgment on September 26, 2023, held both the Air Force and the Army liable to pay a compensation of Rs 1.5 crore to Chauhan. The SC arrived at the amount after calculating Chauhan's loss of earnings, mental agony, future care expenses and litigation expenses.