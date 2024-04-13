Bengali Hindus in Assam asked to lie for citizenship, claims Gogoi, warns of Manipur-like situation

MAJULI: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has accused the BJP-led government of pushing Assam's bonafide Bengali Hindus to lie about their origins for obtaining citizenship under CAA and warned that this "divide and rule" policy will create a Manipur-like situation in the state.

In an interview with PTI, the Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, slammed the Centre over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and claimed that it is forcing the people, who were excluded from the NRC, to "commit perjury" to get Indian citizenship.

He claimed the CAA is mainly aimed to benefit those Assam-born Bengali Hindus, who for some reason did not feature in the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Now, these Assam-born Bengali-speaking citizens are being told by the government that the remedy is to say that they are refugees from Bangladesh. It's a matter of shame and it hurts their dignity," Gogoi said.

He alleged that the government gave false, misleading promises to Bengali-speaking people and is now creating a rift, at least in Assam, between Bengali and Assamese-speaking people.

"It just reminds us of how they created two Manipurs and how something similar might play out because of such divide-and-rule politics," Gogoi warned.

The final NRC was released on August 31, 2019, and excluded over 19 lakh people.

"I think the government is essentially forcing these people to lie about their origins and heritage, which would create a sense of discord between them and their neighbours.