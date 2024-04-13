Congress names 16 more candidates, Vikramaditya Singh to take on Kangana Ranaut in Mandi

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday announced a list of 16 more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls and fielded former Union minister Manish Tewari from the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency.

The party also pitted Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh against BJP candidate and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the state's Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

Vikramaditya Singh is the son of the Congress' Himachal Pradesh unit chief Pratibha Singh who is also the sitting MP in Mandi.

The Congress' Chandigarh candidate Manish Tewari had his education in Chandigarh.

He later moved to Delhi and joined NSUI after his father V N Tewari was killed by terrorists in the early 1980s.

He will take on BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon, the son of late BJP leader Balramji Das Tandon.