Congress drops Supriya Shrinate from LS candidates list amid uproar over remarks on Kangana Ranaut

Amidst controversy surrounding remarks by Congress' social media Chairperson Supriya Shrinate, the party has opted not to field her from the Maharajganj seat in Uttar Pradesh. In her stead, Virendra Chaudhary has been designated as the party's candidate for the constituency.

This comes amid her controversial remarks against actor Kangana Ranaut after the latter was announced as the BJP's candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himchal Pradesh.

The journalist-turned-politician had posted a picture of Kangana on her social media account with a caption containing an inflammatory question, inquiring about "the going rate at the mandi (market)."

Following an uproar, Supriya deleted the post and said, “Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. Someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today. ”

The election commission had issued a showcase notice to Shrinate on March 27 over her remarks on Kangana.

The Congress on Wednesday announced candidatures for 14 Lok Sabha seats, including four constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. However, Shirnate, who had contested from Maharajganj in 2019, was missing from the list.

In 2019, Shrinate had lost to BJP's Pankaj Chaudhary in the Maharajganj seat, twice held by her father and Congress' Harsh Vardhan.