Gujarat Congress yet to finalize candidates for key Lok Sabha seats

AHMEDABAD: As the election season gears up in Gujarat with the election commission announcing the date for filing nominations from April 12 to 19, the Congress is yet to disclose the candidates for four crucial seats in the state.

The Congress initially intended to contest former MLA and Patidar leader Lalit Kagathara to challenge BJP candidate Purusottam Rupala in the Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency.

However, amid recent controversy with Rupala commenting on the Kshatriya community and the following protests demanding his candidacy withdrawal, Paresh Dhanani, the former opposition leader of the Congress, has expressed his willingness to enter the electoral fray.

Dhanani had previously refused to contest the elections, however, sources suggest that his readinss now comes after the mounting opposition against the BJP candidate Rupala.