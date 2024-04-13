INDIA will deliver sweet victory on June 4: TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday said the INDI alliance will deliver a 'sweet victory' on June 4.

Stalin who was pleasantly surprised over receiving Mysore Pak from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the latter's visit to the state on Friday, expressed that he was touched by his brother's sweet gesture.

The two leaders had addressed a poll rally in Coimbatore.

Posting a video of Gandhi jumping over a road divider and rapidly walking towards a sweet shop in Coimbatore to purchase Mysore Pak for him, "Stalin said in a post on the social media platform X quoting a couplet from Thirukkural on the possession of love: touched and overwhelmed by the 'sweet gesture' from my brother @RahulGandhi. On June 4th, #INDIA will surely deliver him a sweet victory!" the DMK president said.