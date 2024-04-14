FIR registered after firing outside actor Salman Khan's home in Mumbai; bike recovered

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police have registered an FIR after two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house in the city's Bandra area early Sunday morning.

The police have also recovered a two-wheeler, a little over a kilometre from the actor' home, suspected to have been used by the duo, he said.

According to the Bandra police official, a first information report (FIR) has been registered against “unidentified person” under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

Two persons fired four rounds outside Bandra's Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am and fled from the spot, the police official said.

Security outside Khan's residence was stepped up after the firing, he said.

The local police, crime branch personnel and a team of forensic experts reached the spot to collect evidence, including footage of the CCTV cameras installed near the actor's house, and started a probe into the incident, the official said.