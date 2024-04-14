Jaishankar discusses release of Indians on seized ship with Iranian FM

On Saturday, the Iranian military seized the cargo ship MSC Aries, which allegedly has Israeli links, near the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel was carrying 17 Indian crew members. The operation to seize the MSC Aries was carried out by a special forces unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the Gulf of Hormuz, approximately 80 km off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

Hours after the incident, India confirmed that it is in touch with Iranian authorities to ensure the security and early release of 17 Indian nationals aboard the cargo ship MSC Aries seized by Iran.

Special Naval Forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) seized 'MSC Aries' reportedly in view of its links with Israel.

The MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) said it is working closely with relevant authorities for the well-being of 25 crew members and the return of the vessel.