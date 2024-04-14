Jaishankar discusses release of Indians on seized ship with Iranian FM

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday stated that he discussed with his Iranian counterpart, H. Amirabdollahian, about securing the release of 17 Indian crew members from a cargo ship seized by Iranian troops, which had a total crew of 25 members.
“Spoke to Iranian FM Amirabdolahian this evening. Took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries,” Jaishankar shared on X. “Discussed the current situation in the region. Stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint and returning to diplomacy.
On Saturday, the Iranian military seized the cargo ship MSC Aries, which allegedly has Israeli links, near the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel was carrying 17 Indian crew members. The operation to seize the MSC Aries was carried out by a special forces unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the Gulf of Hormuz, approximately 80 km off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.
Hours after the incident, India confirmed that it is in touch with Iranian authorities to ensure the security and early release of 17 Indian nationals aboard the cargo ship MSC Aries seized by Iran.
Special Naval Forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) seized 'MSC Aries' reportedly in view of its links with Israel.
The MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) said it is working closely with relevant authorities for the well-being of 25 crew members and the return of the vessel.
Hours after the Iranian action, White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the ship's crew comprised of Indian, Filipino, Pakistani, Russian and Estonian nationals.
In his phone conversation with Amir-Abdollahian, Jaishankar is understood to have discussed the hostilities between Iran and Israel.
On early Sunday, Iran launched its first direct attack on Israel by firing hundreds of drones and missiles in response to a suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1 that killed seven Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards including two generals.
In its reaction, India called for immediate de-escalation of the situation and said that its embassies in the region are in close touch with the Indian community in the region.
"We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
"We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy," it said.
The MEA said India is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia.
"We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with the Indian community," the MEA said in a statement.
"It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region," it added.