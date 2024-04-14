Iran warns of 'stronger response' if Israel retaliates to attack

JERUSALEM: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned on Sunday against any "reckless" Israeli retaliation to Tehran's unprecedented missile and drone attack, as world leaders urged restraint.

Iran launched its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, marking a major escalation of the long-running covert war between the regional foes and sparking fears of a broader conflict, as fighting between Israel and Hamas militants rages on in the Gaza Strip.

Tehran had repeatedly threatened to retaliate against Israel for a deadly April 1 air strike on Iran's consulate building in Damascus, and Washington had warned in recent days that a response was imminent.

The response came late Saturday when Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles towards Israel, injuring 12 people, the Israeli army said.

But almost all of the drones and missiles were intercepted before they reached Israel, with help from the United States, Jordan and other allies.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that 99 per cent of the launches had been intercepted, declaring that "the Iranian attack was foiled".

While 170 drones and 30 cruise missiles were shot down before they reached Israel, a few of the 110 ballistic missiles did get through, the Israeli army said.

Among the injured was a 12-year-old girl near the southern Israeli town of Arad who was in intensive care, according to the medical centre that received her.

Iran's President Raisi said in a statement that "if the Zionist regime (Israel) or its supporters demonstrate reckless behaviour, they will receive a decisive and much stronger response."

Numerous countries condemned the attack, and the United Nations Security Council is due to hold an emergency meeting later on Sunday over what it has called a "serious escalation".

The attack also came as the latest attempt to reach a ceasefire in the war in Gaza appeared to falter, with Israel accusing the Palestinian militant group Hamas of rejecting a truce proposal.