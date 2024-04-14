Modi destroying democracy, no difference between him and Putin, says Sharad Pawar

Former union minister Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going Russian President Putin's way by destroying the democracy in India, misusing the central probe agencies and subverting independent institutions to bring down the dictatorship.

Sharad Pawar was in Madha to meet the former deputy chief minister Vijaysinh Mohite Patil and former chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde in Solapur. Sharad Pawar has pushed the BJP into a corner by fielding former DCM Vijay Singh Mohite Patil’s nephew Dhariyasheel Mohite Patil as NCP (SP) candidate against sitting BJP Lok Sabha MP Ranjeet Naik Nimbalkar in Madha Lok Sabha constituency.

Mohite Patil family is a politically dominant and influential one in western Maharashtra, particularly Solapur. Its induction in NCP (SP) will have a positive impact in Madha, Solapur, Satara and Baramati Lok Sabha constituencies for INDIA alliance candidates including Sushil Kuamr Shinde’s daughter Praniti Shinde in Solapur.

Sharad Pawar said that there is no difference between Russian President Putin and PM Narendra Modi. He said Modi wants to destroy the democracy in India, subvert the independent institutions and misuse central probe agencies to instil a dictatorship.

“The way Putin is finishing the Opposition in Russia, the same way Narendra Modi wants to finish the Opposition in India. Modi is taking towards the dictatorship,” Pawar alleged.

Pawar said that the Prime minister's office is a very dignified post, but in the last ten years, Narendra Modi has eroded its dignity. “Modi's speeches and statements are lowering the dignity of the PM post each day. I have seen politics for the last several years, but no one has damaged the PM office as Modi has done. Modi criticises Pandit Nehru, the first PM of India. No one can deny the immense contribution of Nehru to the development of India, but Modi continues to attack him. This is the low-level politics that no prime minister in the past has done,” Pawar said.

He also said that Modi wants 400 seats in the next elections because he doesn't want any opposition.