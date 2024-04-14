The choice — the repeat of 2014-24 or throwback to 1989-98?

As spectacular as his global level performance, or even more, are his achievements in the domestic front. He abrogated the special status provision under Article 370 in the Constitution, which had co-opted Pakistan as a claimant for Kashmir for 75 years and internationalised the issue. Modi snuffed out Pakistan from Kashmir by the stroke of Indian Parliament’s pen with not a bullet fired. He turned Kashmir into a haven of peace and development with the tourist inflow last year touching 3.5 crore, the highest ever. He reduced Pakistan into a footnote in India-related issues. He boldly passed the Citizenship law amendment to give citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhist, Jains and Jews persecuted in Islamic Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan – fulfilling the promise that Gandhi, Nehru, Patel had made, which even Marxists and Mammohan Singh wanted done but did not do.

He resolved the centuries-old Ram Janmabhoomi issue by democratic and judicial procedures and cleared the historic backlog that repeatedly set Hindu-Muslim relations on fire. He did it through a unanimous decision of the Supreme Court ordering the construction of the Ram Mandir. Muslims who were against the temple, too, welcomed it. Modi did the Pran Pratishtha of the temple, which virtually became a symbol of national integration symbolising the diversity of India. By this most comprehensive solution, he put a fullstop to the most fiery Hindu-Muslim issue dating back to the days of Aurangzeb. He has also begun implementing the common civil code, a 72-year-long pending mandate of the Constitution, urged by the Supreme Court several times — which no government had the guts to touch. The list is too long to be exhaustive.

Vision for 2047

Modi is the first and only Prime Minister to place before the people a long term vision for the nation and the world—that of a developed India by 2047. Modi’s visions is not based on any wishful thinking. It is based on sound logic and calculations. By 2027, India will surpass Germany and Japan and become the world’s third-largest economy. The Western world that engaged and promoted China at India’s expense is decoupling from it rapidly. The US Congress has enacted a law to end all supply chain links with China in defence and security supplies, which will transform the current China Plus One policy into China Minus. This opens up huge possibilities for India to replace China in the global supply chain. On the other hand, if as is now expected, Russia wins the Ukraine war, India will emerge as the only democratic nation that holds the US-West on the one hand and its foe Russia on the other. India will be the one nation that can help avoid a new Cold War in a world that would otherwise be as divided as in the 1950s and 1960s.

This is what Modi offers. What has the INDI Alliance got to offer?

Throwback to 1989-98?

The INDI Alliance whose sole aim is to defeat Modi whom it had named as its adversary, started off in the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and in the euphoria of the stunning victory of the Congress in Karnataka in May last. It virtually petered out after the Congress tasted a massive defeat in the three northern state elections in December last. Nitish Kumar, who first forged the INDI Alliance, got disgusted and joined the adversary Modi. Mamata Banerjee threw the Congress out in Bengal. Communists fight the Congress everywhere, including in Kerala. Congress threw the Communists out in Telangana. No seer is needed to say that the INDI Alliance is less likely to be a repeat of the 2004-14 UPA rule and more likely to be a recall of 1989-98.

The choice before the people is clear: To repeat Modi who promises to make India the third world’s largest economy and make the country developed by 2047 or to get thrown back to the long forgotten decade of half-a-dozen prime ministers and four elections, which alone the INDI Alliance can promise.