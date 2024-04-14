'Unresponsive': Six-year-old located after 40-hour rescue effort in MP borewell mishap

REWA: A six-year-old boy who fell into an open borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district was located on Sunday after 40 hours of rescue operation but he was "unresponsive" and efforts were on to bring him out, an official said.

Rescue teams were supplying oxygen into the 70-feet-deep borewell and parallel pits were dug as part of efforts to reach him.

The child fell into the open borewell at Manika village, located close to the Uttar Pradesh border, at around 3 pm on Friday when was playing near it.

He was stuck at a depth of around 40 feet, officials earlier said.

"The boy has been located and efforts are on to pull him out from the borewell. He is not responding," Rewa Collector Pratibha Pal told PTI over phone on Sunday.