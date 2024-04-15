"Everyone will regret it": Prime Minister Modi criticises decision to scrap electoral bond scheme

Supreme Court's decision to scrap electoral bonds will be regretted by everyone in the future, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview with ANI

In the interview he said that the landmark decision of the Supreme Court to scrap the election is one that "will be regretted by everyone" and will push the country towards black money, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, "...today we have completely pushed the country towards black money. That is why I say everyone will regret it. When they think honestly later, everyone will regret it..."

During his interview with the news agency, the Prime Minister said that his government launched the electoral bond scheme to fight back against the use of black money in election campaigns. He also added that he had never thought of it as a perfect way to achieve his goal.

"We were looking for a way. We found a small way... never claimed this was absolute," he said.

He also accused the opposition of spreading lies about the electoral bonds scheme. Modi pointed out that the opposition parties, combined, got two-thirds of the total amount.

"BJP has 37% of the amount, 63% to the opposition," he added.

While lashing out at the opposition leaders, the PM said, "...If there were no electoral bonds, who would have had the power to find out where the money came from and where it went? This is the success story of electoral bonds that there were electoral bonds, that is why you are getting a trail of money...The concern I have is that I never say that there are no deficiencies in decision-making. In decision-making, we learn and improve. It is very possible to improve in this too. "