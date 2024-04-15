Police question owner of motorcycle used in firing outside actor Salman Khan's house

MUMBAI: The police are questioning the owner of the motorcycle allegedly used by unidentified persons in the firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house in suburban Bandra here, an official said on Monday.

The motorcycle, which was abandoned near Mount Mary Church, a little over a kilometre from the actor's house, was registered in the name of a man living in the Panvel area of Navi Mumbai, the official said.

The man had recently sold the two-wheeler to someone else, assistant commissioner of police Panvel Ashok Rajput said.

Two persons fired four rounds outside Bandra's Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am and fled from the spot.

A probe revealed that the abandoned two-wheeler was registered in the name of a person residing in Panvel, and a team from the crime branch went there and brought the vehicle owner and two others for questioning, the official said.

According to officials, the suspects abandoned the vehicle near the church, walked some distance and took an autorickshaw to Bandra railway station.