Review plea filed by lawyer in Supreme Court challenging electoral bonds verdict

A review petition has been filed before the Supreme Court by a lawyer against the February 15 electoral bonds judgment arguing that the issue was not justiciable at all.

The lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara in his review plea filed in the top court sought a direction that it be listed for hearing in an open court. As per the SOP and practice, a review plea is heard in the chamber by the same judges in the case.

In his plea, he said that the electoral bonds scheme did not involve fundamental rights of any citizen in the strict sense because it concerns every citizen and the issue was not justiciable at all.

The court has failed to notice that no claims of any specific legal injury was made by the petitioners, or that public opinion could be sharply divided and the majority could probably be in support of the scheme, the petition stated.

"The court failed to notice that, if at all it is venturing into the forbidden domain of adjudicating upon a matter of legislative policy, they have a duty to hear the public at large and that the proceedings ought to be converted into a representative proceedings," his plea said.