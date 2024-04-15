Sandeshkhali: SC grants two weeks to LS to respond to plea of West Bengal chief secretary, others

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday granted two weeks to the Lok Sabha Secretariat and others to file their replies to a plea moved by top bureaucrats from West Bengal against their summoning by the privileges committee of the Lower House of Parliament.

They were summoned by the Committee of Privileges of the Lok Sabha over a complaint of "misconduct" filed against them by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sukanta Majumdar when he was trying to visit violence-hit Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of the state.

On February 19, the top court stayed the notices issued by the privileges committee to the West Bengal chief secretary, director general of police (DGP) and others.

Majumdar was hospitalised following clashes between BJP workers and police personnel after the workers of the saffron party were stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali.

Chief Secretary Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika, the then Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar and others, including the district magistrate and superintendent of police of North 24 Parganas, were summoned to appear before the privileges committee of the Lok Sabha at 10:30 am on February 19.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Lok Sabha Secretariat (Privileges and Ethics Branch), and senior advocates Abhishek Singhvi and Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who appeared in the court on behalf of the state officials, and posted the plea for hearing after two weeks.