SC dismisses WB's plea against HC order transferring Sandeshkhali ED team attack case to CBI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the West Bengal government's plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order for transferring to the CBI the probe into the January 5 attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in Sandeshkhali.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta, however, ordered expunging certain remarks and observations made against the state government and the police in the March 5 order of the high court.

The bench noted the submission of Additional Solicitor General SV Raju that he has no objection to expunction of the remarks if the final order transferring the probe to CBI remains as it is.