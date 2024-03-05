Sandeshkhali violence: West Bengal Govt moves SC challenging Calcutta HC order of CBI probe

NEW DELHI: Within hours after the Calcutta HC passed the order on Tuesday of transferring the probe into the alleged attacks on ED officers by Shahjahan Sheikh's men, to the CBI, West Bengal government on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court challenging it.

The West Bengal Government sought immediate listing and hearing of the matter from the Apex Court, which denied it.

The Prime accused in the case, Shahjahan Sheikh, a TMC (Trinamool Congress) leader, was arrested in February 29, after evading arrest for around 50 days.Senior advocate and former Solicitor General (SG) Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, mentioned the plea before the Supreme Court's two-judge bench, headed by Justice Sanjeev Khanna, seeking urgent listing and hearing into it.

This was mentioned by Dr Singvi, when the bench led by Justice Khanna was to rise after the day's hearing got over at 4pm.

But the Apex Court, did not incline to list it for hearing the matter on an urgent basis. It rather, asked Dr Singhvi to mention it before the Registrar General of the top court. And then it would be presented before the Chief Justice for listing.