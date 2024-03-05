Calcutta HC orders Bengal police to handover Sandeshkhali case, Shahjahan Sheikh to CBI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered a CBI probe into the attack on the officers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas, and asked the state police to hand over prime accused Shahjahan Sheikh to the federal agency within 4.30 pm with all documents related to the case.

The division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam ordered the central agency to step in to probe into the incident that has become a national outcry after a submission by the central agency on Monday demanding to involve a federal agency.

The division bench also quashed a single bench’s order asking to constitute a special investigation team comprising officers from the CBI and the state police.

Sheikh was the party convenor of the Sandeshkhali assembly constituency and was also a member of TMC held North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad.

On February 29, a day after the Calcutta High Court gave central agencies a free hand to arrest Shahjahan, the state police rounded up the TMC strongman from a house hideout in Minakhan, around 30 km away from the island of Sandeshkhali. He was later sent to 10-day police custody.

Following his arrest, the TMC announced that it had suspended Sheikh for six years. "We have decided to suspend Shajahan Sheikh from the party for 6 years. As always, we walk the talk. We have set examples in the past, and we are doing that today," TMC MP Derek O'Brien had said.

Sheikh had remained at large for 55 days since an ED team that went to raid his house was attacked allegedly by a mob in connection with a foodgrain scam case that already landed former food and supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick in jail.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raked up the Sandeshkhali issue during a poll rally on March 1, calling it a "matter of shame."

"The country is witnessing the disturbing events in the area. The entire nation is in dismay, in anger over what happened with our mothers and sisters in Sandeshkhali," Modi had said during his rally in Hoogly.

Modi sounded the poll bugle urging women electorate to respond "decisively" against TMC leaders saying: “Every injury inflicted by TMC leaders in Sandeshkhali must be replied with a vote.”

The riverine Sandeshkhali area—situated on the borders of the Sundarbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata—has been on the boil for more than a month with protests over allegations of sexual abuse and land grab against Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters.

The unrest in the area stems from accusations against Shajahan and his supporters of land grabbing and sexual assault with the TMC strongman evading authorities since the January 5 mob attack on ED officials.

(With additional inputs from Online Desk, PTI)