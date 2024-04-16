Army to hold 96 Agniveer recruitment rallies; special focus on inducting women

NEW DELHI: Even as the Agniveer troop induction scheme of the armed forces is gaining the attention of political parties before the general elections, the Indian Army is set to roll out its recruitment drive for 2024-25.

"There are plans to conduct a staggering 96 recruitment rallies across the nation, with a focus on integrating women into the force. This year's recruitment plan includes 11 specially designated rallies for the selection of women Agniveers into the Corps of Military Police (CMP)," said an Army official.

"The Army has scheduled an online combined entrance examination that will span 174 locations nationwide," the official added.

The examination window, set from April 22 to May 7, is expected to witness participation from an unprecedented 12 lakh 80 thousand registered candidates, indicating robust interest among the youth in a career in the armed forces, they added.

The recruitment plan seeks to attract skilled and motivated individuals capable of contributing to the nation's security.

The inclusion of extensive testing locations and the substantial number of rallies underscore the Army's commitment to making the recruitment process accessible and equitable.

As preparations for the rallies and examinations are underway, the anticipation and enthusiasm among prospective candidates are palpable, setting the stage for another year of transformative recruitment cycle.