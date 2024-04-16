EC bans Congress MP Randeep Surjewala from campaigning for 48 hrs over remarks against Hema Malini

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Tuesday barred Congress leader Randeep Surjewala from campaigning for 48 hours over his alleged derogatory remarks against BJP MP Hema Malini.

This is the first campaign ban imposed by the poll body in this Lok Sabha election cycle.

The Election Commission last Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Surjewala for his alleged "undignified, uncivilised and vulgar" remarks against Malini.