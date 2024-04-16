Pleas seeking 100% verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips: SC asks ECI to explain process

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to explain to it the entire process of voting and counting through EVMs, after hearing a batch of pleas seeking 100% cross verification of EVM votes with VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails) slips.

A two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, asked the ECI to file its response after hearing a number of pleas, including that of NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). It posted the matter for further hearing to April 18.

At the outset of the hearing, the lawyer for ADR, Prashant Bhushan, told the SC that some European countries that had opted for voting through EVMs have returned to paper ballots.

Bhushan insisted for certain measures including going back to the paper ballot system, or seeking a direction to allow the voter to physically take the VVPAT slip, deposit it in the ballot box and count the slips. "If there is a mismatch between VVPAT and EVM, only then let VVPAT count prevail in that polling station," he suggested.

The apex court, however, rejected his arguments for a return to paper ballots, saying, "We are in our 60s. We all know what happened when there were ballot papers, you may have forgotten, but we have not.”

Bhushan gave the example of Germany, to which the bench objected and asked him what was the population of the country. He replied that it is around five-six crore.