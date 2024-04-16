Stay on court-monitored survey of Shahi Idgah mosque complex extended

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, on Monday, once again extended the interim stay on the Allahabad High Court order appointing a commission to inspect the Shahi Idgah Mosque situated adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

A two-judge bench, led by Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, listed the matter for further hearing in August. It directed that the interim orders will continue till then. “All interim orders will continue. Re-list the matters in the week commencing August 5,” the bench ordered.

It was hearing the pleas related to Krishna Janmabhoomi’s dispute with the Shahi Idgah Masjid. The Shahi Idgah Masjid Committee has filed a batch of petitions challenging the Allahabad HC order appointing a commission to inspect the mosque.